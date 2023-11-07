Man awarded RI for life for murdering property dealer

Tribune News Service

Panipat, November 6

The fast track court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Archana Yadav on Monday awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life to a man for murdering a property dealer and also imposed a fine of Rs 52,000 on him.

Rajesh Kumar, District Attorney, said the matter was reported to the Chandnibagh police on October 10, 2018.

The deceased was identified as Sunil (35) of Padha village in Karnal district. Surender Kumar in his complaint to the police said his brother Sunil and Sultan of Nangla Paar were running a property dealing business together. They had purchased land in Gannaur three years ago and sold it 25 days ago.They had some feud over the distribution of money of land.

He further alleged that Sonu, Sultan’s nephew, came to his brother’s home and called him by saying that Sultan was calling him. He saw his brother’s car near a wine shop in Vasant Vihar where Sonu had caught his brother’s hand and Sultan had shot him. They ran away from the spot in their car. He immediately rushed his brother to a private hospital, but he succumbed to the injuries, he said.

Following the complaint, the police had registered a case against Sultan and others under various sections of the IPC and Arms Act and arrested Sultan.

ASJ Archana Yadav on the basis of evidence and witness convicted Sultan of Nagla Paar and awarded RI for life to the convict on Monday under Section 302 of the IPC and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him, Chaudhary said. The court also awarded RI for six months to the convict under Section 30 of the Arms Act and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him, the DA said.

#Panipat