Man beaten to death, girlfriend’s brothers among accused

A 25-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death with sticks in Bhiwani after a group of men, including his girlfriend’s brothers, attacked him along with two of his friends.

Advertisement

The deceased, identified as Ravinder, a resident of City Station Line Paar area under Sadar Bhiwani police station, ran a hair salon. According to police, the incident took place around 3 am on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Ravinder and his two friends were allegedly attacked and left unconscious on the roadside. The attackers fled the spot, leaving the three injured men lying there for some time.

Advertisement

After receiving information, an ERV police team reached the spot and shifted the injured to a government hospital. Doctors declared Ravinder dead on arrival, while his two friends were admitted for treatment.