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Home / Haryana / Man beaten to death over old dispute in Fatehabad

Man beaten to death over old dispute in Fatehabad

Five persons have been arrested

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Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 10:43 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Raids are being conducted to nab the suspects. iStock
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A 40-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Fatehabad’s Jhalnia village on Monday night over an old dispute dating back to Holi. The police have arrested five people in connection with the murder.

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The deceased, identified as Mahender, was returning home on his motorcycle after finishing work when he was allegedly stopped by a group of men in the village. According to his brother Budhram’s complaint, Ajay, Ramu and Satish surrounded Mahender and attacked him with sticks and a sword.

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The attackers allegedly fled after the assault, leaving Mahender seriously injured on the street. He later died at the spot. The police and the crime scene team reached the village after being informed and sent the body to Civil Hospital, Fatehabad, for examination. The police have registered a case against Devender, Darshan Singh, Ajay, Ramu and Satish under Sections 103(1) (murder), 61 (criminal conspiracy) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS.

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According to the complaint, Mahender and the accused had a dispute during Holi. Devender allegedly made a remark about Dr BR Ambedkar and later slapped Mahender. The two sides later reached a compromise.

Police officials are investigating whether the old dispute led to the alleged murder and whether there was a conspiracy behind the attack. A video has also surfaced in which three youths allegedly claim responsibility for the Jhalnia murder and issue threats to witnesses. However, the authenticity of the video has not been independently verified.

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Fatehabad police said their teams began investigating immediately after receiving information about the murder. After examining the crime scene and collecting evidence, police conducted raids at several locations and arrested the accused within hours.

The arrested men are being questioned, while further investigation into the motive and other aspects of the case is underway.

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