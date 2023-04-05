Man beaten up in road rage incident in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 4

In a case of road rage, a man driving a car was allegedly beaten up in the South City-1 area in front of his family. An FIR was registered at the Sector 40 police station.

In his complaint, 35-year-old Karan of Sector 43 said the incident took place on the Kanhai village to South city-1 road around 8.30 pm on Monday night when he was travelling in his car with his wife and child.

“My car was hit by a taxi. I was talking to the taxi driver when an unknown man came from the opposite side and started abusing and threatening me in front of my family. He then started hitting me on the nose and neck and even bit me. The accused also used offensive

words for my wife and child. The accused fled the spot and my family members took me to hospital. I demand strict action against him,” Karan said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused, who is yet to be identified, under Sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the Sector 40 police station on Tuesday.

“The victim is out of danger and we are trying to identify the accused,” said Sub Inspector Gaurav, additional SHO, Sector 40 police station.

