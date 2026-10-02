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Home / Haryana / Man beats donkey to death in Haryana's Siwani; Gauraksha Dal stages dharna

Man beats donkey to death in Haryana's Siwani; Gauraksha Dal stages dharna

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Bhiwani, Updated At : 01:40 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Parmar said the donkey was not provided care by veterinarians not was taken to veterinary hospital despite repeated requests made to the police.
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The death of a donkey due to cruelty inflicted by its owner, who allegedly thrashed the animal with a lathi, in Siwani town of Bhiwani district has enraged the local cow protection activists. The activists have started an indefinite dharna in Bhiwani town and demanded action against the owner.

District president of the Gauraksha Dal, Sanjay Parmar said the donkey hit the owner with its leg, which is a donkey's habit. "However, it upset the owner, who brutally thrashed the animal with lathis, resulting in a broken leg and injuries on the animal's head." Parmar said the incident occurred on September 23 and the activists found out about it on September 27.

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They approached the police with a formal complaint. Parmar said the donkey was not provided care by veterinarians not was taken to veterinary hospital despite repeated requests made to the police. He said that the donkey died on Wednesday due to its injuries.

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He said the police had accepted their complaint but had not taken any action against the accused till now. He added that the dharna would continue until the police took appropriate action.

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