DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Haryana / Man beheads wife in Sirsa

Man beheads wife in Sirsa

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 03:34 AM Jun 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Residents gather at the crime scene at Rampura Dhillon village.
Advertisement

A man in Sirsa’s Rampura Dhillon village allegedly killed his wife while she was asleep. The incident took place around 4 am on Saturday.

Advertisement

According to the police, the accused, Rohtash, used a sharp sickle to behead his wife, Maya Devi (35). After committing the crime, he called the police and said, “I have killed my wife. Her body is at home.”

The police reached the spot and found Maya’s body on a bed in the courtyard. Her head was separated from the body. Rohtash was sitting nearby, and the murder weapon was also found there.

Advertisement

During initial questioning, Rohtash said, “I closed my eyes and struck with full force.” No clear reason was given, but sources say he questioned his wife’s character, which often led to arguments.

The couple had been living separately from Rohtash’s parents for 15 years. On the night of the incident, the couple was sleeping in the courtyard, while their two sons, aged 18 and 16, were on the rooftop.

Advertisement

After the murder, Rohtash also informed the village sarpanch. The police have sent the body for post-mortem and informed Maya’s family at Mehmadpuria village.

A forensic team collected evidence from the crime scene and the house has been sealed for investigation. Rohtash has been taken into custody, and police have registered a case and begun further inquiry.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts