Man beheads wife in Sirsa

A man in Sirsa’s Rampura Dhillon village allegedly killed his wife while she was asleep. The incident took place around 4 am on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused, Rohtash, used a sharp sickle to behead his wife, Maya Devi (35). After committing the crime, he called the police and said, “I have killed my wife. Her body is at home.”

The police reached the spot and found Maya’s body on a bed in the courtyard. Her head was separated from the body. Rohtash was sitting nearby, and the murder weapon was also found there.

During initial questioning, Rohtash said, “I closed my eyes and struck with full force.” No clear reason was given, but sources say he questioned his wife’s character, which often led to arguments.

The couple had been living separately from Rohtash’s parents for 15 years. On the night of the incident, the couple was sleeping in the courtyard, while their two sons, aged 18 and 16, were on the rooftop.

After the murder, Rohtash also informed the village sarpanch. The police have sent the body for post-mortem and informed Maya’s family at Mehmadpuria village.

A forensic team collected evidence from the crime scene and the house has been sealed for investigation. Rohtash has been taken into custody, and police have registered a case and begun further inquiry.