Man booked for beating minor daughters

Faridabad, April 16
A man has been booked for allegedly beating his minor daughters here. The case was registered in response to a complaint filed by the Child Helpline on Saturday. The complaint was lodged after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Friday. The man can be seen beating his three minor daughters at his house.
