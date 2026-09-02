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Home / Haryana / Man booked for bestiality in Gurugram on Bajrang Dal’s complaint

Man booked for bestiality in Gurugram on Bajrang Dal’s complaint

Video of alleged act with cow sparks outrage | Hindu outfit submits memorandum of demands to SDM

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Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:36 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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A man was booked for allegedly committing an act of bestiality with a cow standing in Amar Colony, the police said on Tuesday.

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Widespread outrage followed after a video of the incident surfaced

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on social media. Acting on a complaint filed by

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members of the Bajrang Dal, an FIR was registered at the Shivaji Nagar police station, a senior police officer said. According to the complaint filed by Vicky, block convener of Bajrang Dal, the incident took place in Lane 1 of Amar Colony. At around 12.30 am on Sunday, an unidentified individual committed a shameful act.

At that late hour, a young man recorded the entire incident on his mobile phone and handed it over to Bajrang Dal members. Subsequently, a team from the Hindu outfit took action and reported the matter to the police, he added. The complainant said, upon receiving the video, he and his team visited the site to gather details from locals regarding the incident.

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Subsequently, on Monday, he visited the Shivaji Nagar police station with office-bearers of the organisation and submitted a formal complaint.

He has demanded that the accused responsible for the heinous act be arrested at the earliest. He also submitted a memorandum of demands to the SDM, he said.

Area residents said such anti-social elements pose a grave danger to society and to voiceless animals, they added.

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