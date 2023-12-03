Man booked for embezzlement of Rs 26 lakh

Gurugram, December 2
The maintenance company of the Park View Spa Next society in Sector 67, Gurugram, has accused its accountant for embezzlement of Rs 26 lakh.
According to a complaint filed by Estate Manager Suresh Kumar on the behalf of Nimbus Harbor Facilities Management Private Limited, their accountant Vipin Kumar had collected maintenance amount from the residents and transferred it to his private account.
“On September 19, on being questioned, the accountant confessed to embezzling around Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh. However, when I matched the bank transactions and receipts, it was revealed that a total of Rs 44.5 lakh had been received from the residents, but only around Rs 18 lakh had been deposited to the bank account. It was found that false entries of around Rs 26 lakh had been marked,” Suresh stated in his complaint.
An FIR under Sections 408 and 420 of the IPC has been registered and an investigation initiated.
