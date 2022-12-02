Man booked for extortion

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 1

The police booked an unknown man for demanding extortion from a street vendor, posing as a relative of the additional SHO of the Udyog Vihar police station. According to the complaint filed by Rakesh Kumar, a native of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh who sells biryani in the Udyog Vihar Phase 1 area, he has a street vending certificate, issued by the Municipal Corporation. On October 29, around 1.30 pm, he received a call from a person named Ajay, who claimed himself to be a relative of additional SHO Satyaveer.

“The caller said that if I wanted to continue setting up my cart there, I would have to give money to the police every week. When I refused, he threatened to kill me. I filed a complaint at the Udyog Vihar police station but the police did not take any action. Finally, I moved to the office of Commissionerate of Police and an FIR was registered against the accused there,” said the complainant.