Man booked for extortion

Gurugram, December 1
The police booked an unknown man for demanding extortion from a street vendor, posing as a relative of the additional SHO of the Udyog Vihar police station. According to the complaint filed by Rakesh Kumar, a native of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh who sells biryani in the Udyog Vihar Phase 1 area, he has a street vending certificate, issued by the Municipal Corporation. On October 29, around 1.30 pm, he received a call from a person named Ajay, who claimed himself to be a relative of additional SHO Satyaveer.
“The caller said that if I wanted to continue setting up my cart there, I would have to give money to the police every week. When I refused, he threatened to kill me. I filed a complaint at the Udyog Vihar police station but the police did not take any action. Finally, I moved to the office of Commissionerate of Police and an FIR was registered against the accused there,” said the complainant.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources
Notably, Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit ...
'Happy Malaysia', main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast, arrested from Delhi airport
NIA had announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Harpreet Singh alias ...
Rajasthan man gets wife killed in 'road accident' to get Rs 1.9 crore insurance money
4 accused have been arrested
Haryana all set to bring policy on phasing out old vehicles
Will be voluntary, not mandatory