Man booked for impersonation

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 6

The Ambala police have booked a man for allegedly impersonating as a sub-inspector of the Delhi crime branch, and insulting a woman Army Major posted in Ambala.

As per information, Wing Commander at the Air Force Station in Ambala Cantonment, in his complaint on July 13 last year, stated that his wife, who is an Army Major, received a call from someone who introduced himself as Sub Inspector Avinash Tiwari from the crime branch police station in Rohini Sector 14. He told her that he was looking for a person named Pritam.

“My wife politely responded that she did not know any Pritam, and that he had dialled a wrong number. The caller called again and started abusing her. My wife is in distress. We will be approaching the Army headquarters, and the Ministry of Defence will file a case against the accused,” added the complainant.

A case has been registered under Sections 170, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at the Ambala Cantonment police station.

Station House Officer Naresh Kumar said, “A case has been registered, and efforts are being made to nab the accused.”