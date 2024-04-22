Sonepat: Man booked for ‘killing’ son

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 21

The police have booked a man for allegedly murdering his son in Bohla village here.

The family was at the cremation ground when the police reached the spot to inquire into the matter after getting information.

The police have sent the half-burnt body to a forensic laboratory. A case has been registered and probe has been initiated.

The deceased has been identified as Rohit, son of Jai Prakash of Bohla village. Sarpanch Raj Singh, in his complaint to the Mohana police, said he came to know that Rohit died after falling from the stairs. But later, it came to his knowledge that Rohit’s father had beaten him to death.

Inspector Arun Kumar said after getting a tip-off, a police team reached the village where it came to the fore that a man named Rohit had been cremated after being killed.

Following the information, they registered a case under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC against Jai Prakash for allegedly killing his son.

