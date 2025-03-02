Man booked for misbehaving with doctor

A man allegedly misbehaved with a doctor and caused obstruction in duty at Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital in Yamunanagar.

On the complaint of Dr Varun Singh, Medical Officer, a case has been registered against Chirag of Model Colony at City police station.

Dr Varun Singh told the police that on February 25, Chirag misbehaved with him at about 9 pm in an emergency room. “He not only misbehaved with me but also recorded a video on his phone without my consent. He threatened me and created a disturbance, thereby obstructing me from performing my duty,” he alleged.