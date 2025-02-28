Man booked for 'misbehaving' with doctor

A man allegedly misbehaved with a doctor and caused obstruction in duty at Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital in Yamunanagar.

On the complaint of Dr Varun Singh, Medical Officer, a case has been registered against Chirag of Model Colony under various Sections at City police station, Yamunanagar.

Dr Varun Singh told the police that on February 25, Chirag misbehaved with him at about 9 pm in an emergency room. “During the course of my official duty, Chirag not only misbehaved with me but also recorded a video on his phone without my consent. Furthermore, he threatened me and created a disturbance, thereby obstructing me from performing my duty,” he alleged in his complaint.

He said his actions caused unnecessary stress and hindered the smooth functioning of emergency and OPD services. “This behaviour is unacceptable and falls under misconduct, harassment and interference in government work,” he said.

He also sought security and assurance that such acts would not be repeated, ensuring a safe working environment for all medical professionals.

As per information, Chirag had reached the hospital with a patient, when the incident took place.