MAN BOOKED FOR NIECE’S ABUSE

Panipat: The police have booked a person for allegedly sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl at a village under the jurisdiction of Sector 13/17 police station here. The victim is the niece of the accused. The police have started an investigation. A man in his complaint to the police, stated that his daughter, who was in Class II, was playing with her friends on Wednesday when his younger brother (uncle of the victim) sent the other kids away and committed the crime. The girl, thereafter, allegedly fell from the roof of their house. She narrated the incident to the doctors at a hospital, who then informed the family.

