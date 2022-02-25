Man booked for 'rape'

Yamunanagar A 20-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a hotel in Yamunanagar. A case was registered against Rohit, a resident of a village in Yamunanagar. She alleged that Rohit trapped her on the pretext of marrying her. TNS
ATMs at 9,500 depots soon
Chandigarh: Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said the state government would install micro ATM machines in 9,500 depots of the state for the convenience of villagers.
Will impose ‘devastating’ sanctions, declares Biden after G-...
Ukraine under attack: Massacre on bourses, crude crosses $100
Crude rose by eight per cent to cross $100 per barrel and is...
Russia invades Ukraine: Indian medical students shifted to tube stations for safety
An estimated 15,000-18,000 Indians, a majority of them medic...
Drugs case: Bikram Majithia surrenders, sent to Patiala jail
The Akali leader has moved a plea for regular bail, which wi...
J-K delimitation panel accepts suggestions from five MPs
They had submitted their suggestions to the panel on Februar...