Man booked for 'rape'

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar A 20-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a hotel in Yamunanagar. A case was registered against Rohit, a resident of a village in Yamunanagar. She alleged that Rohit trapped her on the pretext of marrying her. TNS

ATMs at 9,500 depots soon

Chandigarh: Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said the state government would install micro ATM machines in 9,500 depots of the state for the convenience of villagers.