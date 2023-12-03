Man booked for raping 15-year-old

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 2

The police have booked a man for raping a 15-year-old girl and holding her captive at his house in the Pataudi area. They have also booked his mother for helping him commit the crime.

An FIR was registered against the suspects, Bunty and his mother Fatima, under under Section 6 of the POCSO Act at a women police station, Manesar. In her complaint, the victim’s mother said her daughter had gone to visit a tailor on Wednesday evening, when Bunty called her inside his house and held her captive.

“Following this, Fatima locked the main gate and he raped my daughter at night. She somehow managed to escape from their clutches on Thursday while Bunty was asleep. After she returned home, she narrated the entire incident to me,” the girl’s mother said. A probe into the matter is underway.

