Man booked for raping neighbour

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 6

A 29-year-old woman has accused a man in her locality of barging in her house and raping her. An FIR has been registered at the Bhondsi police station. The accused is absconding, said the police.

According to the complaint filed by the woman on Monday, her husband was at work and children were in school when the incident happened. The accused has been identified as Sonu. “He rang the door bell and asked me about my husband. I was standing at the gate and he pushed me inside and barged in. He forcibly raped me and threatened to kill me and my family if I told anyone about the incident. I told my husband when he came back who took me to the police station,” said the victim in her complaint. After receiving the complaint, the police flung into action and rushed the woman to a hospital for medical examination where doctors confirmed rape. Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered under Section 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Efforts are underway to nab the accused, said inspector Devinder Kumar, SHO, Bhondsi police station.