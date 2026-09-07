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Home / Haryana / Man booked for 'stabbing' wife to death in Ambala

Man booked for 'stabbing' wife to death in Ambala

Accused absconding after killing; woman had suffered 3 knife injuries, say police

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 05:54 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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The Ambala Police have booked a man for allegedly stabbing his wife to death in Ambala City on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Heena (32), while the accused has been identified as her husband, Bunty, a resident of Bahadurgarh. After the murder, the accused allegedly fled the spot. The couple had been living in rented accommodation at Gurunanak Nagar in Ambala.

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In his complaint to the police, the deceased’s brother, Nannu, a resident of Patiala, said Heena had married Bunty around 13 years ago and they had two children — an 11-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl. Nannu had also been living with the couple for the past three months.

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While Bunty worked as a labourer at a factory, Heena worked as a domestic helper, he said.

“My brother-in-law, Bunty, is a suspicious man who used to doubt my sister. He frequently accused my sister, Heena, of having an illicit relationship because her phone was often busy, and would threaten to kill her. Bunty often quarrelled with my sister Heena over this issue. On September 6, Bunty had been consuming liquor at home. Around 4:30 pm, while my sister Heena was washing clothes outside the room, Bunty began abusing my sister due to his suspicions. I was sitting in another room. Exasperated, my sister told him she would divorce him soon,” he stated.

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The complainant further stated that after hearing the altercation, he stepped out of the room and found Bunty stabbing Heena multiple times, following which she collapsed on the spot.

“When I tried to intervene, he told me to back off, threatening to kill me too if I tried to stop him. I ran to bring Bunty’s aunt, Santosh, who lives nearby. With the help of neighbours, we rushed Heena to the Civil Hospital, Ambala City, for treatment, but the doctor declared her dead upon arrival,” the complainant said.

After receiving information, police officials from the Baldev Nagar police station and the scene-of-crime team reached the spot and collected evidence.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination on Monday.

Baldev Nagar SHO Kuldeep Singh said, “The woman had suffered three knife injuries. As per the complaint received, the accused used to have suspicion about his wife. A case has been registered under murder charges. The accused has been absconding, and different teams have been constituted to nab him.”

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