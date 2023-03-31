Man booked for stalking woman

Our Correspondent

gurugram: A man has been booked for allegedly stalking a woman and pressuring her in marry him. An FIR was registered at the Sushant Lok police station. The woman alleged that Pushpender had been stalking her for the past many days and pressuring her to marry him. He also threatened to kill her. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Pushpender. OC

One held for rape

gurugram: A 40-year-old Jhajjar resident was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping his friend. The woman claims the accused raped her in his car and also threatened to kill her. He was produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody, said the police. The 34-year-old woman, who belongs to Assam and works in a private company in Sector 37, alleged for the past few days, she used to talk to Sandeep on the phone. "He asked me to come to the Hero Honda chowk and I reached there. He raped me in the car and when I protested, he threatened to kill me," the victim alleged.