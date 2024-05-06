Man booked for taking Rs 12 lakh loan on fake documents

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 5

A man has been booked for allegedly getting a personal loan of Rs 12 lakh from a bank by submitting fake documents. The accused has been identified as Darbara Singh of Kaithal district. Yamunanagar-based bank's general manager, in his complaint to the police, said Darbara had applied for a personal loan on November 10, 2022.

He said the accused told the then branch manager that he worked in the Education Department and attached fake documents, including fake ID proof and salary slip, with his loan application.

The complainant said on the recommendation of the then bank field officer, a personal loan of Rs 12 lakh was sanctioned.

"He deposited instalments of the loan for some months, but later, he stopped paying the loan. When he was asked to deposit the instalments, he refused to do so," the complainant told the police. He said when the loan documents were checked, these turned out to be fake.

A case under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against Darbara Singh at the City police station on May 4.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kaithal #Yamunanagar