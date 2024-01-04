Man booked for taking Rs 14L loan against fake papers

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, January 3

A man procured a loan of Rs 14 lakh from a branch of a nationalised bank in Jagadhri allegedly against fake documents.

On the complaint of the branch manager, Simrit Kaur, a case was registered against Mohan of Peoda village in Kaithal district under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC at the Sector 17 police station in Jagadhri on January 2.

In her complaint, the complainant told the police that Mohan had applied for a personal loan at a branch of the bank in Jagadhri.

She told the police that the accused told the then branch manager that he worked in the Haryana Education Department.

She further said the accused submitted fake documents, including ID proof, pay slip and photocopies of the service book to procure the loan.

“A personal loan of Rs 14 lakh was sanctioned for Mohan on October 1, 2022. He paid some instalments of the loan amount, but later stopped paying them,” alleged the complainant. She further said when he stopped paying the loan, they went to a government school of the district as he had mentioned it in his loan-related documents as his work/job place. “We came to know about the loan fraud, when the school principal told us that no such person ever worked in his school,” alleged the complainant.

