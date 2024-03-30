Man booked for trying to occupy forest land

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 29

The police have registered a case against Vishal Saroha, who tried to occupy 10 bighas and 6 biswas land, of the Forest Department of Himachal Pradesh in Yamunanagar.

On the complaint of Range Forest Officer (RFO) Nand Lal, a case was registered against Saroha. In his complaint, Nand Lal said the forest department was in possession of the land as perpetual lessee. He said that Saroha had filed a civil suit and application regarding the land, but that application was dismissed by a court .

Nand Lal said that after the dismissal, Saroha filed another civil suit on behalf of Ravi Kumar Nehru, without disclosing the dismissal of the injunction application. He added that Robin Bhasin was contesting the suit. He said another court allowed Robin Bhasin to construct on the land on March 19.

“The court did not eject the forest department from the property. It was also not observed that the department is not in possession of the land and it was also not held that Robin Bhasin is in possession of it,” Nand Lal said.

He added that Vishal Saroha after losing the case came to the land with 15-20 persons and two earth moving machines on March 26 and demolished the building and entrance gate No.2 of the forest department.

“When forest staff tried to stop them they threatened them of dire consequences,” alleged the complainant.

