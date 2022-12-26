Man booked on rape charge in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 25

A man was booked in a case of rape of a 14-year-old girl in Hisar today.

The complainant mother of the victim girl said the incident occurred about one and a half months ago. She alleged that her daughter was called by the accused to his house and physically abused by the man. They also lodged the complaint with the police, but later she withdrew the complaint following pressure from the accused. She again lodged a complaint, after which the police registered a case and started investigation.