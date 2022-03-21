Man booked on rape charge in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 20

A widow was alleged raped by a man several times in a colony of Yamunanagar city.

On the victim’s complaint, a case was registered against Ganja of Yamunanagar under Sections 376 (2) (n), 506, 509 of the IPC and the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at the women police station on Saturday.

The complainant said Ganja was a friend of her husband and he lived in their neighbourhood. She said after the death of her husband two years ago, Ganja started to come to her house on one pretext or the other. “I was alone at my house on July 27, 2020. Ganja came to my house andraped me.”

The complainant further alleged he threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident. “He raped me several times after that. Besides threatening me, he used casteist remarks against me,” alleged the complainant. —