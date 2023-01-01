Man booked on rape charge in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, December 31
A widow has alleged that a Yamunanagar resident raped her several times. On her complaint, a case was registered against Sanjeev Sharma of Yamunanagar at the City police station here on December 29.
The complainant said she met Sanjeev in 2014. He ran a laboratory in Yamunanagar where he gave her employement.
“Sanjeev told me that his wife had died. He said since your husband had also died, we could be together. On the pretext of marriage, he raped me several times. Now, he has refused to marry me,” she alleged.
