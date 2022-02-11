Man burnt alive as car catches fire after crashing into tree in Haryana

Hisar, February 11
A 32-year-old man was burnt alive when the car he was driving caught fire after crashing into a tree on the Hisar-Tohana road on Friday, police said.
He was identified as Bhim Singh (32) of Naya Gaon in Bhiwani.
According to the police, the car was coming from Smein village to Naya Gaon when the accident took place around 45 km from here in the early hours of Friday.
Singh could not get out of the car as it caught fire and was burnt alive, they said.
His wife, Neelam, and their two daughters, besides two children of a relative managed to get out of the vehicle and save them, they said.
The body has been sent to the Agroha Medical College for post-mortem, the police said.
