Man carrying Rs 25K award held in Noida

PTI

Noida, June 20

A 25-year-old man, who was allegedly wanted in several cases, was arrested here following a gunfight with the police, officials said on Thursday.

In a late-night operation on Wednesday, a team from the Sector 113 police station engaged in a shootout with two persons on the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway, a senior officer said.

Additional DCP (Noida) Manish Kumar Mishra said, “The police signalled the duo, who were riding a motorcycle, to stop for checking. However, instead of complying, they opened fire on the police.”

“In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, the police managed to apprehend one of the criminals, identified as Prakash (alias Chuha), who carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head,” Mishra added.

He said he was injured during the shoot-out and arrested subsequently. He added that they recovered an illegal firearm, a stolen motorcycle and four looted mobile phones from his possession.

Prakash has around a dozen criminal cases to his name, including one registered at the Noida’s Sector 58 police station. He was wanted in the Noida case for the past two years, the Additional DCP said.

Prakash’s accomplice, Manish, a resident of Delhi’s Kalyanpuri, managed to escape the scene, Mishra said.

The police have launched an operation to locate him, while the injured Prakash was taken to a hospital, and further legal proceedings are underway, the officer said.