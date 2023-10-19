Man caught with illegal weapon

Yamunanagar, October 18
A team of the CIA-II has caught a man and seized an illegal country-made pistol and a live cartridge from his possession. The accused has been identified as Deepak (alias Kala) of Gadhauli Colony in the Chitta Mandir area of Yamunanagar.
CIA-II in-charge Anesh Kumar said Deepak was today produced in a Jagadhri court that remanded him in judicial custody. The accused was arrested from near Jarodi village. During checking, a country-made pistol and a live cartridge were seized from his possession, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospital Strike: Joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel; Arab leaders refuse to meet him
Pledges $100 mn aid for Gaza | Pushes for 2-state solution
Four convicted of killing scribe Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008
Was shot dead during robbery bid in Delhi