Man caught with illegal weapon

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 18

A team of the CIA-II has caught a man and seized an illegal country-made pistol and a live cartridge from his possession. The accused has been identified as Deepak (alias Kala) of Gadhauli Colony in the Chitta Mandir area of Yamunanagar.

CIA-II in-charge Anesh Kumar said Deepak was today produced in a Jagadhri court that remanded him in judicial custody. The accused was arrested from near Jarodi village. During checking, a country-made pistol and a live cartridge were seized from his possession, he added.

#Yamunanagar