Yamunanagar: Man challaned Rs 5K for burning waste in open

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 13

Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), has issued a challan of Rs 5,000 to a shopkeeper today, for allegedly burning garbage in the open.

A team led by Chief Sanitary Inspector (CSI), Sunil Dutt, issued the challan. The The team also removed encroachment from several places here.

#Yamunanagar