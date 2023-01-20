Man charred to death

Gurugram, January 19
A 42-year-old man was charred to death while his wife narrowly escaped after a fire broke out in their rented EWS flat on the fifth floor of Tata Raisina Residency in Sector 59. Three fire engines pressed into service who douse the fire within an hour, but the man died on the spot.
After getting information, a firefighter team led by Fire Officer Rajesh Kumar reached the spot, and three fire engines were pressed into service. Society residents said Matij Mij, the deceased, was a driver, currently jobless, and his wife Urmila does cleaning work in the society. Around 12.15 pm, there was a short circuit in heater that later caught fire, it is said.
“The cause behind the fire seems to be a short circuit. We called the police at the spot, who took the body into custody,” said Rajesh Kumar.
