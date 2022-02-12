Man charred to death in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 11

A man was burnt to death when his car caught fire after a road mishap near Naya Gaon village in Hisar on Thursday night.

The victim is Bhim Singh. His wife and kids were also inside the car. At around midnight, Bhim lost balance and the car rammed into a tree.

The car caught fire. His wife and kids managed to escape mishap, but Bhim got stuck. —