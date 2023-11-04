Man cheated of Rs 13.65L over sending kin abroad

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar: A man was duped of Rs 13.65 lakh on the pretext of sending his brother to the USA. On the complaint of Kuldeep of Safeelpur village, a case was registered against Surinder, Gulzar, both hailing from Patiala, and Nitin Verma of Ambala City at the Sadhaura police station on Wednesday.

#Ambala #United States of America USA #Yamunanagar