Man cheated of Rs 13.65L over sending kin abroad

Yamunanagar: A man was duped of Rs 13.65 lakh on the pretext of sending his brother to the USA. On the complaint of Kuldeep of Safeelpur village, a case was registered against Surinder, Gulzar, both hailing from Patiala, and Nitin Verma of Ambala City at the Sadhaura police station on Wednesday.
