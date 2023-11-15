Man crushed to death in Gohana

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, November 14

A 25-year-old man was crushed to death while his two friends managed to save themselves by jumping on the other side of the Baroda road in Gohana area on Monday night. The tractor driver, who allegedly crushed the youth to death after a brief argument, managed to flee from the spot.

Enraged over the incident, the family members of the victim on Tuesday blocked traffic in Gohana and demanded the arrest of the accused. The Gohana City police have registered a case under sections of murder, attempt to murder and some sections of the SC/ST Act and have begun a probe into the matter. The deceased was identified as Sunny of Devipura Colony.

#Sonepat