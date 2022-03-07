Man dead, 8 hurt in Faridabad accident

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 6

A 40-year-old man was killed, while eight persons were injured, three of them seriously, in an accident involving a car, an auto-rickshaw and a scooter on the NH passing through the city this morning.

As per the police, Jahid Hussain of Dalal Nagar locality died on the spot. The mishap took place when the speeding car rammed into the three-wheeler and the scooter near Goodyear Chowk at 7 am. Three of the seriously injured were shifted to a hospital. They were travelling in the three-wheeler that overturned after the collision. A case has been registered. —