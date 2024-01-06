Man dies after being ‘pushed’

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 5

A man and his son were booked on the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with a 56-year-old man’s death last evening in Ambala, police said on Friday.

Deceased Harlabh Singh’s son told police that Ram Avtar and his son Vikram “pushed my father over an argument”. “He fell and got unconscious, and was declared dead at the Civil Hospital,” the son said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala