Man dies after falling into open sewer in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 20

The body of a man was taken out from an open sewer in the Badshahpur area on Sohna Road here today. After getting information on Thursday, a police team reached the spot, and with the help of JCB machines and fire brigade, pulled out the body from the 10-ft deep sewer after three hours.

“The body was decomposed and a laptop bag was found with the deceased. Besides the laptop, a mobile and a power bank were found in the bag. As per a document in the bag, the deceased was identified as Dinesh Kumar (30), a resident of Mathura in UP. We have kept the body in a mortuary and are trying to confirm the identify of the deceased,” said SHO Madan Lal of the Badshahpur police station.

The police received information around 3 pm that foul smell was coming out from an open sewer manhole near Vatika Chowk. When the police team spotted a body inside the sewer, they called a team of the Gurugram MC there.

“We are trying to contact the family of the deceased. Postmortem will be conducted tomorrow and an FIR will be registered only after identification,” added the SHO.

Residents said this unfortunate incident had brought to the fore grave negligence on part of the MC and an FIR should be lodged against its officials.