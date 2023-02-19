Man dies after falling off 4th floor, house owners booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 18

A tile-laying worker was killed after he fell from the fourth floor of an under construction house in Sector 9 here. The police have registered a murder case against the owner of the house.

The deceased, Bhuri Singh (45), a resident of Sheetla Colony, was working at the house of the accused, Anshu Gupta. After the incident, the victim’s kin reached the spot and called the police.

The victim’s brother-in-law, Jitender, told the police that Gupta hadn’t made a payment of Rs 1.5 lakh to Bhuri. “Whenever Bhuri would ask for the money, Gupta and his wife used to harass him. On Friday also, Bhuri demanded the money following which an argument ensued and the couple pushed him from the fourth floor,” he added.