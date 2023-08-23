Man dies after portion of gate falls on him

Rewari, August 22
A 68-year-old man, identified as Subhash Chander Sharma, of Kanuka village here died after a portion of historical Bhadawas Gate in the city fell on him today.
He had come to the city for shopping on his motorbike. The incident took place when Subhash was going to his house after buying some household items. Passerby rushed him to a trauma centre, but he succumbed to his injuries.
