Gurugram: Man dies as firecrackers catch fire

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 25

A man and his 12-year-old son fell unconscious due to suffocation after banned firecrackers, which were illegally kept in their house at Wazirabad village, caught fire.

They were rushed to the hospital, where the man died, while his son is undergoing treatment.

According to a complaint filed by ASI Satpal, the incident took place on Monday evening. Ramniwas had allegedly kept banned firecrackers in his house to sell them on Diwali.

An FIR was registered in the case under the Explosives Act and IPC.

