Man dies by suicide in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 31

An assistant manager of a multinational company allegedly committed suicide after sending text to a few colleagues on their mobile phones. His body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his house this morning. The sources said the deceased was upset with some co-workers in his company. An FIR of abatement to suicide has been registered against unknown persons at the Sector 9 police station.

The police said the deceased was identified as Amit Kumar (40), a resident of Ravi Nagar colony. Following the complaint filed by Amit’s wife, an FIR has been registered.

