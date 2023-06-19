Man dies by suicide in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 18

A man allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Shivpuri-A Colony,Yamunanagar. The deceased has been identified as Rajinder Kumar (43).

On the complaint of the wife of the deceased, Gurmeet Kaur, a case was registered against the manager and the superviser of a private company at the Gandhi Nagar police station, here, yesterday.

The complainant said her husband worked as a foreman at a private company in Ambala district.She alleged that her husband was being humiliated by the manager and the superviser.“My husband was very upset due to the humiliation by the manager and the superviser of the company, where my husband worked for several years,” alleged the complainant. She said both sons were not at home as they had gone to the houses of relatives.She further said she had gone to work on Friday and her husband was alone at home that day.

“When I came to have launch on Friday at about 2 pm, the door of a room of the house was locked from inside. I saw from the window that my husband was hanging from the ceiling fan of the room,” the complainant told the police. According to information, Rajinder Kumar was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. A suicide note was also recovered , where the deceased had levelled allegations on the manager and the superviser.