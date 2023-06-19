Man dies by suicide in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, June 18
A man allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Shivpuri-A Colony,Yamunanagar. The deceased has been identified as Rajinder Kumar (43).
On the complaint of the wife of the deceased, Gurmeet Kaur, a case was registered against the manager and the superviser of a private company at the Gandhi Nagar police station, here, yesterday.
The complainant said her husband worked as a foreman at a private company in Ambala district.She alleged that her husband was being humiliated by the manager and the superviser.“My husband was very upset due to the humiliation by the manager and the superviser of the company, where my husband worked for several years,” alleged the complainant. She said both sons were not at home as they had gone to the houses of relatives.She further said she had gone to work on Friday and her husband was alone at home that day.
“When I came to have launch on Friday at about 2 pm, the door of a room of the house was locked from inside. I saw from the window that my husband was hanging from the ceiling fan of the room,” the complainant told the police. According to information, Rajinder Kumar was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. A suicide note was also recovered , where the deceased had levelled allegations on the manager and the superviser.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased
PM Modi’s silence hurting, say 10 oppn parties | Army conduc...
Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead
He had played a key role in organising the Khalistan referen...
Several injured as bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Champawat
According to the police, the bus reportedly had 50-60 passen...
Target is to have technology 20 to 25 per cent of the Indian GDP by 2025-26: IT Minister Chandrasekhar
Said this in his virtual address to the annual conference of...
Modi euphoria captures US ahead of state visit
A few hundred Indian-Americans from in and around the Washin...