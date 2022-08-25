Man dies by suicide in Karnal; kin block road

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 24

The family members of a 27-year-old man, who allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday, blocked the Hospital Chowk road today. The kin are demanding the arrest of the deceased’s his wife and father-in-law.

The deceased has been identified as Kamaldeep, a resident of Ashok Nagar Gali. He was found hanging at his residence. The accused are Kamaldeep’s wife Preeti and father-in-law Tilak Raj.

Alleging police inaction, the family members said the accused were absconding.

The road remained blocked for around half an hour. After City SHO Kamaldeep Rana assured the kin that the accused would be arrested at the earliest, family members lifted the blockade.

Harpreet Kaur, a relative of the deceased, said Kamaldeep and Preeti had a love marriage. “Days after the wedding, his wife and in-laws started harassing him. On Monday, Preeti left him and went to her father’s house with her belongings, which hurt Kamaldeep and he took this extreme step.”

Kamaldeep left a suicide note, in which he blamed his wife and in-laws for taking the step. A case against Preeti and her father has been registered under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

#karnal