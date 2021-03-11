Gurugram: Man dies by suicide; wife, in-laws booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 19

A 36-year-old man was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his house today. An FIR has been registered against the wife and in-laws of the deceased, Ashok Kumar, at the Palam Vihar police station.

According to the police, Ashok was a native of Seekar, Rajasthan and was living alone in a rented space in Palam Vihar since last two years. He was a private-sector employee whose wife, along with their two-year-old son, is living at her maternal home due to some personal dispute. It was last night when Ashok allegedly committed suicide, added the police.

Ashok’s brother has alleged that Ashok’s wife, Shalini, his mother-in-law, Sheela and brother-in-law, Rahul forced him to commit suicide. Followed by his complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (act by several persons with common intention) of the IPC.

Wing Commander Vijay Kumar Nehra said, “In his complaint, Ashok’s brother said the couple got married in November 2016 and immediately after that, his wife, in-laws and one of their acquaintances, Vinod Sharma, used to together harass him.”

“Ashok used to work at Vinod Sharma’s company and he tried leaving that job but his wife and in-laws pressured him to work there,” the complainant said. “We are investigating into the matter and action will be taken,” said ASI Anil Kumar.

#gurugram