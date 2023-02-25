Man dies in mishap, wife hurt

Tribune News Service

Karnal: A 35-year-old man was killed and his wife received injuries after an SUV hit the ill-fated bike they were riding on near Bansa village on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Sonu of Singhana village in Jind. His wife Kavita is hospitalised. As per the police, they were coming back to their home after Kavita had appeared in a recruitment test at a school. When they reached Bansa village, an SUV hit their bike from behind, resulting in the tragic incident. TNS

Celebratory firing: 3 booked

Yamunanagar: The police have booked three persons for allegedly indulging in celebratory firing at a wedding in Mehar Majra village of Yamunanagar. On the complaint of a person of the village, a case was registered against the suspects under Sections 285 and 336 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act at Buria police station on February 22. The complainant alleged that the accused fired several shots in the air in the function held in the village on February 22. TNS

Electricity pole falls on man

Ambala: A 44-year-old man lost his left leg after an electricity pole fell on him, in Ambala. The incident happened on February 8 on the Ambala-Hisar road. The injured was identified as Lakhbir Singh of Rupo Majra village and now he has filed a police complaint alleging negligence on the part of the Electricity Department. A case was registered at the Ambala Sadar police station on Thursday. TNS

Kamal Mann AICC member

Karnal: Senior Congress leader Kamal Mann has been nominated as a member of the AICC. She is the wife of Surinder Mann, who had served as the district president of the party. “I am among the eight women of the state who have been nominated for this post,” said Mann. “I will continue to work with the same dedication and zeal,” she added.