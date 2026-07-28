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Home / Haryana / Man dies in road accident in Panipat

Man dies in road accident in Panipat

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Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 08:01 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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A man was killed after an SUV struck his motorcycle on Sanoli Road in the city. The deceased was identified as Manoj, a resident of Dhoop Singh Nagar, who worked at a private factory. His family has demanded action against the driver.

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According to family members, Manoj was returning home from work with a friend after finishing his shift. As they reached Sanoli Road, a speeding SUV hit his motorcycle head-on. The impact threw Manoj onto the road, and he died at the scene from his injuries.

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Scores of commuters gathered at the spot and alerted the police. Officers arrived and took the injured to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Manoj dead. Meanwhile, the driver of the SUV fled the scene.

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The family said some commuters noted down the vehicle’s registration number and handed it over to the police. Manoj’s body was sent to the mortuary at the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police have begun an investigation into the incident.

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