Man dies in road mishap in Hisar

Hisar, May 30
A 40-year old farmer died after his motorcycle collided with a truck near Dhiranwas village in Hisar district today. The deceased has been identified as Ramesh. His wife, Geeta, also suffered injuries in the mishap.
According to information, the couple, residents of Rawalwas Kalan village, were travelling to Hisar. As they reached near Dhiranwas village, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit their two-wheeler. Ramesh suffered head injury and died on the spot while his wife suffered injuries on her hands and waist.
The truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled from the spot. The injured woman was admitted to a private hospital in Hisar. The police have registered a case of death due to negligence and rash driving against the truck driver.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony
The Biden Harris Campaign says no one is above the law while...
Lok Sabha poll din ends; Modi, Priyanka, Rahul make final push in region
Punjab, Himachal, Chandigarh among 7 states, UT to go to pol...
Major Radhika Sen’s service is true credit to United Nations as a whole: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
Guterres thanks Major Sen and all peacekeepers for their ser...
22 killed, 64 hurt in Akhnoor bus mishap
Was carrying devotees to Shivkhori