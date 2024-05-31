Man dies in road mishap in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 30

A 40-year old farmer died after his motorcycle collided with a truck near Dhiranwas village in Hisar district today. The deceased has been identified as Ramesh. His wife, Geeta, also suffered injuries in the mishap.

According to information, the couple, residents of Rawalwas Kalan village, were travelling to Hisar. As they reached near Dhiranwas village, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit their two-wheeler. Ramesh suffered head injury and died on the spot while his wife suffered injuries on her hands and waist.

The truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled from the spot. The injured woman was admitted to a private hospital in Hisar. The police have registered a case of death due to negligence and rash driving against the truck driver.

