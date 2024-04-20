Man dies of drug overdose in Kurukshetra, friend arrested

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 19

The CIA-1 unit of the Kurukshetra police has arrested a man on the charge of culpable homicide after his friend died of drug overdose.

The deceased was identified as Suraj, a resident of Sunderpur village while the suspect has been identified as Shubham (26), a resident of Thanesar. Suraj’s brother Surinder Singh, in his complaint to the police, stated that on April 15, Suraj had left the house around 7 am and had told them that he was going to meet Shubham. Later, his body was found in a market.

A police spokesman said on April 15, a body wrapped in a rug was recovered from the Sector 17 market. The body was shifted to the LNJP Hospital and a case of murder was registered. The case was handed over to the CIA-1 unit and during investigation, it came to light that Suraj and his friend Shubham were taking drugs together and Suraj had died of overdose. On the basis of the post-mortem report, Section 302 of the IPC was removed and Sections 304 and 201 of the IPC were added.

CIA-1 incharge Surender Singh said, “The accused was produced in a court which sent him to one-day police remand. We will obtain information about the drug supplier and he will be arrested soon.”

