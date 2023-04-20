Man dies of heart attack at SP's office

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, April 19

A man aged around 65 collapsed in the office of the Kaithal SP Abhishek Jorwal today. He was later declared dead by doctors at a hospital.

The deceased was identified as Satish Bhatt of Pehowa in Kurukshetra. He was an accused in a cheating case and had come to the SP office to prove his innocence.

Six accused have already been arrested in the case.

For the verification of the case, Bhatt, along with some persons, had come to meet the SP. He claimed himself to be innocent in the case and said the shop, where the money transaction was made, was his, but he had given it on rent. As soon as he stood from chair to present his viewpoint by showing a video, he collapsed and was taken to hospital, said the SP.

On the complaint of Bhatt’s son, the police have registered a case against five persons — Randhir Singh, Harvinder Singh, Harpal, Balbir and Gurnam — under the relevant sections of the IPC.