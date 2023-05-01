Man dies, son hurt in scuffle with neighbour

Sonepat, April 30
A 62-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death in the Lal Darwaja area of the city and his son sustained injuries after a scuffle broke out with a neighbouring family on Saturday night. The police registered a case and began probe into the matter.
The deceased was identified as Dayanand. According to the complaint of the deceased’s son, Mukesh, to the Civil Line police, the battery from his motorcycle was stolen, and he went to their neighbour Naresh’s house to inquire about it. They had an altercation and returned home.
Late at night, Sandeep, his father Naresh, his mother and wife made a ruckus at their gate. When Mukesh came out, they attacked him and his father attempted to help him. However, the assailants caught him from behind and strangled him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 more bodies recovered from Maharashtra building collapse site; toll rises to 8
The work on clearing the debris is under way for the third d...
Been spiritual journey for me: PM on 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast at UN
BJP turns event into mass outreach exercise | It’s a story o...
India urges G20 countries to collaborate, focus on evidence-based research in health systems
Amitabh Kant is India's G20 Sherpa
British-Indian Meera Syal to be awarded BAFTA TV fellowship
Syal, who starred in hit BBC comedies, 'Goodness Gracious Me...