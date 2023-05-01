Man dies, son hurt in scuffle with neighbour

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 30

A 62-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death in the Lal Darwaja area of the city and his son sustained injuries after a scuffle broke out with a neighbouring family on Saturday night. The police registered a case and began probe into the matter.

The deceased was identified as Dayanand. According to the complaint of the deceased’s son, Mukesh, to the Civil Line police, the battery from his motorcycle was stolen, and he went to their neighbour Naresh’s house to inquire about it. They had an altercation and returned home.

Late at night, Sandeep, his father Naresh, his mother and wife made a ruckus at their gate. When Mukesh came out, they attacked him and his father attempted to help him. However, the assailants caught him from behind and strangled him.